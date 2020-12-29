Lake County allowing 65 and older residents to register for COVID-19 vaccine

article

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County said that they will start to offer COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers and those 65 and older starting Wednesday.

They said that they will distribute the vaccine at the following locations between Wednesday, December 30th, and Saturday, January 2nd:

2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont, FL 34711, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

9501 US-441, Leesburg, FL 34788, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is no fee for the vaccine and appointments are necessary, they added. You can register by calling (352) 742-4830 Monday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Identification is required and if you are a healthcare worker, you must bring along a medical license or ID badge or current paystub.

RELATED: County-by-county: COVID-19 vaccine distribution for those 65 and older in Central Florida

In addition, the Florida Department of Health in Lake County said that all COVID-19 testing sites in the county will be by appointment only. Call 352-272-9284 to make one.

Advertisement

Other questions can be answered at the Florida Department of Health in Lake County COVID-19 Hotline at 352-742-4830 Monday through Saturday between 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.