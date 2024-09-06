Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive temporarily closing due to flooding

Stream FOX 35:

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive will temporarily close starting this weekend due to localized flooding, the St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD) announced Friday.

The closure starts Friday and the 11-mile one-way nature drive is slated to reopen next Friday, Sept. 13 with regular operating hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays).

"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back to the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive for an enjoyable and safe experience," SJRWMD said.

The water management district also shared photos of localized flooding in the area from this week's heavy storms.

