Krispy Kreme introduces new Thanksgiving-inspired donuts

This Thanksgiving season, Krispy Kreme is giving fans all the ingredients to enjoy their “dessert table” favorites – no baking required!

Three new pie-inspired doughnuts take the stress out of prep, available now through Thanksgiving at participating shops

Krispy Kreme’s new “Easy as Pie” Doughnut Collection – Dutch Apple Pie, Chocolate Kreme Pie and Cherry Pie – take unnecessary stress out of holiday prep and are available now through Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S.

The new collection “doughnutizes” some of America’s favorite pie varieties for those who can’t wait for Thanksgiving and adds the perfect sweet addition for any friend or office gathering … especially your Thanksgiving Day dessert table:

Dutch Apple Pie: A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is bursting with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in streusel topping and hand‑decorated with an icing lattice.

Chocolate Kreme Pie: Chocolate pie lovers will rejoice in this doughnut filled with silky chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a dollop of Kreme and finished with mini-chocolate chips.

Cherry Pie: This brightly colored doughnut is topped with pie crust crumbles and a cherry filling; hand-decorated with an icing lattice, making it look and taste as sweet as cherry pie.

While turkey tends to get all the talk, Americans consume more pies than turkeys each Thanksgiving. So, why only have them one day a year?

“There’s nothing easy about making pie, but doughnutized pies are a different story. We’ve taken some of your favorites and transformed them into delicious doughnuts. Buy. Share. Eat. Easy as pie,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, guests also can get two dozen doughnuts for just $13 while supplies last at participating shops. Customers can redeem the offer on two Original Glazed dozens or one Original Glazed dozen and one assorted dozen, using a barcode available at www.krispykreme.com/offers/friendsgiving. Limit two redemptions at special price per customer.