Krispy Kreme, Cinnamon Toast Crunch launch new cereal milk-inspired doughnuts

Krispy Kreme on Monday announced a new addition to its flavor lineup that is sure to please cereal fans.

The doughnut chain partnered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to make the all-new Cinnamon Milk Glaze and is now offering three new doughnuts for a limited time at shops across the United States.

The new doughnuts include Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut, described as a "light and airy doughnut" covered in the new glaze and made with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

The next, called Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Cream Cheese, is topped with cream cheese icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

The third new doughnut, Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut with Dulce de Leche, features the Cinnamon Milk Glazed Doughnut topped with dulce de leche icing and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal pieces, then finished with cinnamon sugar.

Krispy Kreme has partnered with General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch to bring cereal milk flavor to its glaze for the first time, starting on April 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Krispy Kreme previously partnered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch in 2021 to introduce its first-ever cinnamon rolls, including one topped with Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

"Partnering again with Cinnamon Toast Crunch is great and we know there’s a lot of desire for cereal milk-inspired treats," Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement.

Milk on the bottom of a cereal bowl has evolved from something of a childhood treat to a food trend over the past decade or so, thanks in part to the bakery chain Milk Bar, followed by others.

Krispy Kreme said its new Cinnamon Milk Glazed doughnuts will be available individually or in a limited-edition cereal box-inspired dozen box, complete with a word search on the back.

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme made headlines for another promotion: selling a dozen original glazed doughnuts for the average U.S. price of regular gas. The offer happens on Wednesdays through May 4.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.

