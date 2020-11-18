Kriseman among several Florida mayors urging Gov. DeSantis to change state's COVID-19 response

St. Petersburg's mayor is joining four other Florida mayors requesting that Gov. Ron DeSantis change his approach to the COVID-19 response in the state.

In a tweet, Mayor Rick Kriseman said Florida's current approach is "not working" as the state experiences an increase in cases.

He will join Mayor Dan Gelber of Miami Beach, Mayor Michael Ryan of Sunrise, Mayor Crystal Wager of Miami Shores Village and Mayor Carlos Hernandez of Hialeah during a virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Specifically, they will address the alarming rise in COVID numbers and make recommendations for Governor DeSantis to consider," according to a news release.

RELATED: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to mount in Florida

According to a recent White House coronavirus task force, Florida is among the states that are in the red zone for COVID-19 cases. The number of new cases has begun to trend upward over the past 45 days. The 10,105 new cases reported Sunday was the highest since July 25.

Advertisement

A seven-day average of nearly 6,300 new COVID-19 cases was reported Tuesday, according to Florida Department of Health statistics. That’s up from early October, when the seven-day average for new cases was about 2,200. In mid-July, the state reported a seven-day average of nearly 11,700 new cases.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to also increase in Florida. Medical officials warn this resurgence will get worse without a renewed focus on social distancing, wearing face coverings, and hand washing.

PREVIOUS: 'Keep calm and carry on': Lockdown unlikely as Florida sees spike in COVID-19 cases

In September, DeSantis pledged to "never do any of these lockdowns again." Over the weekend, his communications director echoed the governor's earlier promise to avoid shutdowns.

The mayors' press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

