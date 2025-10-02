Kitten rescued from storm drain adopted by Longwood firefighter

The Brief A kitten was rescued from a Longwood storm drain and adopted by a firefighter. Seminole County Animal Services urges residents to "adopt, don’t shop" and offers foster, volunteer, and adoption opportunities. Neighboring Orange County has approved a $49 million animal shelter, expected to be the largest in Florida by 2027.



A kitten trapped in a storm drain was rescued Thursday morning by members of the Longwood Police and Fire departments.

Officials said the tiny cat was heard meowing before crews safely pulled it out of the drain. A firefighter later adopted the kitten, which is now safe and dry.

Looking to adopt a cat or dog?

Seminole County Animal Services has grown from enforcing animal nuisance ordinances to providing a wide range of services, including rabies vaccinations and microchipping.

The shelter urges residents to "adopt, don’t shop" when looking for a new pet. Officials said the shelter offers volunteer and foster opportunities for those who want to help care for homeless animals in the community.

"Our mission is simple — we strive to preserve the lives of all animals," the agency said in a statement.

Residents can view lost and adoptable pets at www.24petconnect.com. Animals must be identified in person at the shelter before they can be claimed.

For questions about an animal, or to schedule vaccinations or a pet surrender, call Seminole County Animal Services at 407-665-5201.

Orange County announces new shelter

Orange County commissioners this week approved construction of a new animal shelter that officials say will be the largest in Florida when completed.

The contract was awarded to The Collage Companies, and the building will replace the county’s current shelter. The shelter will be built on land that now houses the existing Animal Services facility and Orange County Mosquito Control, which will be relocated before the new project is finished.

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners are moving forward with construction of a new Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) shelter, awarding the contract to The Collage Companies for $49 million. [Credit: Orange County]

Construction on the $49 million facility is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

Orange County residents who have questions about an animal, or to schedule vaccinations or a pet surrender, call Orange County Animal Services at 407-836-3111.