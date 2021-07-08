Those forced to evacuate from Kissimmee condo out of collapse fears get return timeline

article

Residents forced from their homes in Kissimmee after the buildings were deemed unsafe are finally getting answers.

Families at Images Condominiums were forced out on July 1st when engineers alerted Osceola County of cement breezeways in danger of collapse.

On Thursday, contractors were grinding away piecing together repairs for the crumbling breezeways. Wooden supports could be seen resting on the side of one of the units in need of repairs.

"I need to know what’s going on. If I need to get my stuff out," said Jennifer Dodd. Last week, she was pleading for answers. After FOX 35 did some digging, she now has some.

"I know there’s still a lot they have to do but the good thing is, is they’re keeping us posted and they are working with the county," said Peggy Choudhry of the Osceola Board of County Commissioners.

Osceola County confirmed that the condo association has been working diligently to repair the concrete breezeways that engineers feared would collapse. Contractors hired by the condominiums received permits Tuesday for repairs.

"Making sure that the corporations are fully aware of what needs to be done to make those buildings safe and that’s actually what’s happening today," said Choudhry.

The law firm representing the Images Condo Association says they began addressing the issue as soon as they became aware of it in April and were already starting repairs when the condos were deemed unsafe. They believe the contractors will be done by the 16th when the Red Cross assistance for the displaced families ends.

"The Association will take all measures necessary to ensure that the building is structurally sound and safe for its residents," said law firm Martell and Osmin in a statement on behalf of their clients.

Osceola County Commissioners say that if any residents feel uncomfortable moving back that they can always call the building department to confirm that all of the proper repairs were made.

