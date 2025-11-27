Anna Kepner’s family seek answers, while Carnival passengers recall chaotic night of teen's death

The Brief Investigators still have not announced any arrests three weeks after Titusville teen Anna Kepner died aboard a cruise ship. Her family says they are desperate for answers, while passengers recall a chaotic night with little information. The FBI and medical examiner have released no details about the cause of death.



Friday marks three weeks since 18-year-old Anna Kepner of Titusville boarded a cruise ship and never came home.

Her family says they are still waiting for answers.

What we know:

Anna Kepner was found dead earlier this month while on a family cruise aboard the Carnival Horizon with her father, stepmother and siblings. Her 16-year-old stepbrother has been named as a suspect in the case, and federal investigators are treating her death as a homicide, according to court filings.

A Brevard County judge ruled this week that the custody case involving Anna’s stepmother and her ex-husband will remain open to the public—meaning Anna’s father, Christopher Kepner, may be required to testify.

Family members say he previously told them that Anna was rooming with her stepbrother on the ship.

The FBI continues to investigate her death, but no arrests have been made. Relatives and passengers who were on the ship say they are struggling with the uncertainty that has followed the Nov. 7 incident.

Family seeking justice

What they're saying:

For Kepner’s relatives, the holiday week underscores the loss.

"It’s a turmoil. We’re just sitting here waiting," said her aunt, Krystal Wright, who described the devastation of losing her niece and the frustration of not knowing what comes next.

Wright said the family learned through unrelated custody documents that Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother is considered a suspect in the FBI investigation, though no charges have been filed.

"We don’t understand why, if the boy is a suspect, why has he not been charged yet? What’s happening there?" she said.

Wright added that she believes her niece tried to fight back. "I know Anna fought. I know she fought for her life, so it’s rough. It’s rough."

Passengers recall the night onboard

Travelers who were on the Carnival Horizon the night Kepner died say they, too, were left with few details.

Passenger Tina Altman said an emergency call went out around 11 p.m. directing ship personnel to the eighth floor, where cabin security later blocked off the area where Kepner was found. The ship docked in Miami the next day.

"There’s still a lot of unknowns, and I don’t think we will know everything for a very long time," Altman said. As a frequent cruiser and mother, she said the tragedy hit her hard. "I can’t imagine it. I have a 21-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son, and my heart breaks for the entire family."

Altman said she hopes investigators find the answers the family needs.

"Closures that they need," she said.

What we don't know:

The FBI has not named a suspect or arrested anyone in connection with Kepner’s death, despite the references in separate custody filings.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office has not released or confirmed details about how she died.