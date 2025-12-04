Eustis Fire: Roads closed as firefighters fight fire at jewelry store

The Brief A Eustis business caught fire on Dec. 4, prompting multiple fire crews to respond. Motorists are asked to avoid several streets in Eustis due to a structure fire. No injuries are reported at this time.



A Eustis business caught fire Thursday afternoon, prompting a response by multiple fire crews.

Motorists are asked to avoid several intersections east of S.R. 19 due to a structure fire.

A structure fire broke out at a Eustis business on Thursday, Dec. 4. (Source: Sheena Shoemaker) Expand

What we know:

A jewelry business – with the words "Gemstones Jewelry Rocks" on the storefront – appeared to have glass, debris and signs on the sidewalk, aerial footage captured by SKYFOX showed.

The Eustis Fire Department alerted the public on Thursday, Dec. 4 to avoid the area west of S.R. 19 due to a structure fire. Emergency personnel are on the scene.

By 1:30 p.m., no fire or smoke was seen at the business.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Eustis fire crews addressed a jewelry store fire on Dec. 4, 2025. (Source: SKYFOX)

The public is asked to avoid the area of S. Eustis St. from E. Lemon Ave. to E. Orange Ave. and E. Citrus Ave. from S. Grove St. to S. Bay St.

Several businesses are nearby.

What we don't know:

It's not known what caused the fire at this time. A FOX 35 crew is on its way to learn more.

A structure fire broke out at a Eustis business on Thursday, Dec. 4. (Source: Sheena Shoemaker) Expand