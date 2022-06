article

Kissimmee police are looking for an 85-year-old man who went missing early Saturday morning.

Frank Elkins was last seen leaving his home at 2:30 a.m. on Robert Court.

He was driving a 2003 Silver GMC Yukon. Police say he was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

The 2003 Silver GMC Yukon Frank Elkins was last seen driving.

If you have any information, contact Kissimmee Police at 407-847-0176.