Kissimmee police officer charged with simple battery on a pregnant woman

An officer with the Kissimmee Police Department has been arrested by the St. Cloud Police Department, facing a charge of simple battery on a pregnant woman.

The Kissimmee Police Department on Monday announced that Officer Antonio Johnson has been relieved of duty without pay pending a criminal and internal investigation.

"We take allegations of domestic violence seriously, especially when it involves one of our members," read a statement sent to FOX 35 News by Kissimmee police spokesperson Samantha Scarp.

No additional details were released by the department. Johnson has been with the KPD since August of 2015.