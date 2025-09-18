Kissimmee Police Department Deputy Chief Wilson Munoz under investigation, city says

The City of Kissimmee has confirmed that Deputy Chief Wilson Munoz has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

"We can confirm that Deputy Chief Wilson Munoz is currently the subject of an internal investigation. Because it is an active investigation, no further details can be shared at this time. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay," a spokesperson for the City of Kissimmee told FOX 35 in a statement on Thursday.

FOX 35 has reached out to the City of Kissimmee with additional questions about the investigation and the scope of the investigation.

The Kissimmee Police Department has been under intense scrutiny and restructuring, including replacing some of its top leadership, stemming from a 2023 excessive force investigation. An independent investigation also found "systemic issues" within the agency.

In June 2025, new Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway revealed the findings of the investigations by the State Attorney's Office and the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which resulted in disciplinary action against 13 officers.