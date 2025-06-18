Kissimmee Police discipline 13 officers after 2023 use-of-force incident

The Brief Thirteen Kissimmee police officers faced disciplinary action after an investigation revealed misconduct tied to a 2023 excessive force incident involving former Officer Andrew Baseggio. Bodycam footage showed Baseggio kneeing a suspect in the face and using a Taser seven times during an arrest that drew scrutiny from state and federal investigators. The department has since implemented reforms and leadership changes to address accountability and prevent future misconduct.



Thirteen members of the Kissimmee Police Department have faced disciplinary action after an independent investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found serious misconduct stemming from a 2023 excessive force incident involving a former officer.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated"

What we know:

The State Attorney’s Office and Orange County Sheriff’s Office both conducted independent reviews, which found additional concerns about the conduct and truthfulness of a dozen other officers involved.

"This type of behavior will not be tolerated," new Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway said Wednesday. "It was not a department-wide cover-up, but rather one officer’s unacceptable and deplorable decisions."

Disciplinary actions include the following:

Three employees resigned before the investigation concluded, including former Chief Betty Holland , former Deputy Chief Camille Alicea, and Baseggio , who was arrested in August 2024 on multiple felony charges.

One officer, Darrius Benjamin, was terminated during the investigation.

Three officers have since been fired.

Two officers are set to be demoted.

Three officers received 24-hour suspensions.

One sergeant was exonerated.

The investigation concluded on May 27, 2025, but officials waited to release findings until all personnel had been formally notified, in accordance with Florida law.

"When misconduct is found, we will take action"

What they're saying:

Chief Broadway said reforms have been implemented to improve accountability and prevent similar issues in the future. Those steps include a revamped Internal Affairs Unit with civilian oversight, an enhanced early warning system for identifying behavioral concerns, and department-wide training in legal standards and crisis response.

"These decisions were not made lightly," Broadway said. "When misconduct is found, we will take action."

What's next:

The department also adopted new core values—Integrity, Honor, Courage, Excellence, and Service Above Self—as part of a broader cultural shift initiated under Interim Chief Robert Anzueto and continued under Broadway’s leadership.

Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway

Officer Baseggio strikes suspect's face twice using his knee, uses taser 7 times

The backstory:

On April 22, 2023, Kissimmee Police Department officers responded to 603 Brack Street following a report of a man causing a disturbance.

Body camera footage shows a struggle between the man, later identified as Sean Kastner, and his father outside their home.

16 Kissimmee officers responded to the call:

Andrew Baseggio

Joshua Acevedo Lugo

Jonathan Fernandez

Gerry Garrett

Omar Berrio

Andrew Holmberg

Darrius Benjamin

Manuel Pepin

Wilfredo Castro

Dariel Quiles Davila

TaKeya Close

Jaylynn Nieves

Moises Diaz

Bradley Wheeler

Michael Elder

Lenora Wooten

While on scene, Officer Andrew Baseggio used his knee to strike Kastner in the face twice and used his taser seven times. Kastner was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries and was later booked into the Osceola County Jail, charged with Battery on a Person 65 Years of Age or Older and Resisting Officer without Violence.

Body cam footage sheds new light on incident

Body cam footage, when reviewed, revealed a troubling sequence of events.

Baseggio reportedly entered the home without a warrant and used force that went against the department's use of force policy, charging records show.

In February 2024, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement launched an investigation into the April 2023 incident.

During their investigation, the former officer was accused of speaking with witnesses about their testimony and writing a falsified report to avoid an internal affairs investigation. The State Attorney’s office reported, "He admitted to asking a fellow officer to commit perjury."

In August 2024, Officer Baseggio turned himself into the Osceola County Jail and was fired from the Kissimmee Police Department. He was formally charged with felony battery, two counts of tampering with a witness, official misconduct, solicitation for perjury and misdemeanor battery.

In April 2025, Baseggio pleaded guilty to battery and misconduct charges and now faces up to two years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 7, 2025.

Baseggio was hired by the department on January 2, 2007, and was assigned as an officer to the patrol division.

Multiple investigations: The major developments since the April 2023 incident

Timeline:

Allegations of misconduct cover-up

Dig deeper:

In November 2024, the State Attorney's Office alleged that the Kissimmee Police Department had a history of concealing police misconduct.

Former Police Chief Betty Holland disclosed in a letter to the State Attorney's Office that an internal audit of past investigations uncovered multiple incidents that were never reported to the State Attorney’s Office. The cases span from 2015 to 2023.

These unreported cases involve violations related to excessive or unnecessary force by 11 officers across several incidents. Holland’s letter also noted four instances from 2022 to 2023 where officers’ use of force was deemed compliant with department policy, though entries into residences were improper. Altogether, 15 incidents should have been reported to the State Attorney’s Office, Holland stated.

