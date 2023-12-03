Kissimmee man dead after motorcycle collides with SUV and bursts into flames, FHP says

A 29-year-old Kissimmee man is dead after colliding with an SUV while riding a motorcycle on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 12 a.m., the SUV was heading northbound on Marigold Avenue and approaching San Miguel Street, troopers said. At the same time, the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Marigold Avenue before the SUV made a left turn into its path, according to a crash report. The two vehicles collided and became engulfed in flames, the report states.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver and two passengers of the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.



