Kissimmee man accused of shooting pregnant, estranged wife

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in the shooting of a pregnant woman in Celebration.

Damion Mohammed, 38, is in the Osceola County Jail, accused of shooting his estranged wife outside AdventHealth’s Celebration Hospital.

The Osceola County sheriff said she in critical but stable condition. Authorities have not released any information on the condition of the unborn child.

RELATED: Pregnant woman critically injured in shooting in Celebration

"They’re married, estranged, separated. We’re still trying to work that part out. They were in some type of domestic relationship," said Sheriff Marcos Lopez. "As soon as she’s better and able to talk, our detectives will talk to her because she’s going to be crucial and key to this."

Advertisement

Sheriff Lopez said Mohammed shot the unnamed woman several times, and someone watched it all unfold.

"There was a witness that observed the incident and Mr. Mohammed decided to shoot him; however, he missed."

According to Sheriff Lopez, the witness was able to tell deputies the direction Mohammed fled. They later arrested him in a Walmart parking lot.

When the law enforcement officers conducted a felony stop, he gave up and they arrested him. Deputies said there was a firearm on the seat right next to him.

Mohammed's charged with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest breaking news.