Sheriff: Pregnant woman critically injured in shooting in Celebration

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says a pregnant woman sustained critical injuries in a shooting in Celebration on Thursday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the vicinity of AdventHealth Celebration. They discovered the injured woman who was then taken to the hospital for treatment. She was listed in stable condition shortly before 8 p.m.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

