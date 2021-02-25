Expand / Collapse search

Sheriff: Pregnant woman critically injured in shooting in Celebration

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

Pregnant woman injured in shooting in Celebration

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a pregnant woman in the vicinity of AdventHealth Celebration.

CELEBRATION, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says a pregnant woman sustained critical injuries in a shooting in Celebration on Thursday.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the vicinity of AdventHealth Celebration. They discovered the injured woman who was then taken to the hospital for treatment.  She was listed in stable condition shortly before 8 p.m.

Deputies said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and a suspect is in custody.

FOX 35 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.  This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest breaking news.