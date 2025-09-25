Kissimmee man arrested in alleged road rage shooting that left 2 wounded

The Brief A Kissimmee man has been arrested in an alleged road rage shooting that left one person critically injured in Poinciana. Deputies say 30-year-old Jose Gabriel Astacio opened fire into an SUV, striking a passenger in the face. He was arrested in Hialeah with cash and drugs and faces attempted murder and firearms charges.



A Kissimmee man has been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that left one person critically injured earlier this week, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

What we know:

Osceola County deputies say a road rage dispute turned violent Tuesday on Cypress Parkway in Poinciana.

Investigators allege that 30-year-old Jose Gabriel Astacio of Kissimmee fired three shots from a handgun into a black Ford Expedition at the intersection of Cypress Parkway and Marigold Avenue. A 41-year-old passenger was struck in the face, and the driver suffered a graze wound.

Both men sought treatment at Poinciana Medical Center before the passenger was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he was reported in stable condition.

Astacio was arrested the following day in Hialeah with the help of Miami-Dade County deputies. Authorities said he was found with cash and drugs and is being held in jail on local charges.

He faces extradition to Osceola County on counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released details on what sparked the confrontation between the two vehicles. It is also unclear whether Astacio and the victims knew each other.

The backstory:

Road rage incidents are a recurring problem in Central Florida, with law enforcement agencies frequently warning drivers about escalating conflicts on busy roadways.

What they're saying:

In a news release sent to FOX 35 News, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office stated that it was, "proud to work alongside our law enforcement partners, especially when those collaborations lead to removing violent criminals from our streets and making our communities safer."

What's next:

A Mercedes believed to be involved in the shooting was later recovered in Kissimmee, concealed under a car cover near a residence, deputies said. The vehicle is being processed for evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

