Kissimmee man arms himself with machete after chasing customer out of Florida Dollar Tree, deputies say

A Kissimmee man armed with a machete is accused of robbing Dollar Tree, chasing a customer outside, and taking deputies on a chase.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Scott Pierre walked into the Dollar Tree located at 11500 Oceanspray Blvd, announced a robbery and then chased a customer outside into the parking lot, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Pierre allegedly ripped the license plate off the customer's car and then armed himself with a machete. When deputies arrived at the Dollar Tree, they said Pierre got into a Toyota Camry and attempted to leave.

During a brief pursuit, Pierre tried to ram the patrol cars while waving the machete out of the window.

When Pierre stopped at an intersection near Piney Court and Treadway Road, he complied with officers to exit the car and was ultimately arrested.

While being handcuffed, Pierre allegedly kicked at the deputies.

He was taken to the Charlotte County Jail on armed robbery charges, deputies said.