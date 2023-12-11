Kissimmee man, 47, killed in single-car crash in Osceola County, troopers say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 47-year-old man was killed in a crash in Kissimmee on Monday morning, according to troopers.
The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Stepping Stone Boulevard and Marigold Avenue in Kissimmee, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash reportedly only involved one vehicle, a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria.
Troopers are still investigating the sequence of events that led to the crash.
The 47-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, while two other passengers were transported to a local hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.