Kissimmee approves $180M deal with Azure Hotels for downtown convention center, hotel

The Kissimmee City Commission unanimously approved a plan that will clear the way for a more than $180 million redevelopment of the city’s Civic Center site into a luxury hotel and convention center.

What we know:

The Kissimmee City Commission unanimously approved a Master Development Agreement with Azure Hotel International, Inc., for the redevelopment of the Civic Center site.

The project will replace the existing Civic Center with a 10-story, 300-room luxury hotel and a 45,000-square-foot convention center. Plans include restaurants, a rooftop pool and bar, spa facilities, retail space, shuttle service to local airports, and a new public trail connecting to adjacent developments.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released a detailed construction timeline or an exact completion date for the hotel and convention center. It is also unclear whether additional public or private investments will be required beyond the current agreement.

What they're saying:

Mayor Jackie Espinosa called the project a "generational investment" that will bring jobs, economic growth, and a stronger downtown.

"With Azure Hotels, we are gaining not only a world-class convention center and luxury hotel, but also long-term economic growth, good-paying jobs, and a stronger, more vibrant downtown," she said.

Azure Hotels said, "We are honored to partner with Kissimmee on this transformative project… We look forward to delivering a destination that the community can be proud of for decades to come."

Economic impact

Local perspective:

The project is projected to generate $5–6.5 million in annual property taxes, create 400 construction jobs, and provide 150–250 permanent hospitality positions for local residents.

