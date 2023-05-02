Expand / Collapse search

Kevin Costner's wife Christine files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

By Tracy Wright
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
958346ae- article

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Ph

Expand

Kevin Costner and wife Christine are divorcing.

The "Yellowstone" star's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple, who have been married for 18 years, are ending their relationship.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's rep said.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ FANS BEG KEVIN COSTNER FOR FILMING UPDATE AS HE PROMOTES NEW MOVIE

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Read more of this story from FOX News