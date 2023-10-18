Suspect arrested in I-4 road rage shooting that killed Florida truck driver: deputies

Polk County deputies have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a Florida truck driver during an alleged road rage attack on Interstate 4.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released. Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference about the case at 12:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, 58-year-old Kevin Berry was shot near the I-4 exit in Davenport while on his way to work in Polk County, investigators said.

The Altamonte Springs man was found lying on the ground outside his truck in the middle of the I-4 off-ramp. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died Tuesday night.

Kevin Berry was shot during an apparent road rage incident on I-4 in Polk County over the weekend, according to deputies. He died days later. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

A witness told Polk County deputies they saw Berry and another driver yelling at each other.

During a previous news conference, Judd said investigators were told Berry could sometimes have a quick temper, though a Terri Kunau, a close family friend, pushed back on that claim.

"It makes me angry that they want to say this was because he was a hot head," Kunau said. "No, this happened because somebody took out a gun, aimed it, and shot him and left him on the side of the road to die."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.