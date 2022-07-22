Expand / Collapse search

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to open early Sunday for SpaceX launch

Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will open two hours earlier on Sunday, July 24 to enable guests to view the next SpaceX Starlink mission launch.

The launch is slated between 9:28 and 9:49 a.m. and will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, offering visitor complex guests an excellent view. The KSC Visitor Complex will open at 7 a.m.

Bleacher seating will be available and commentary will be provided by Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex experts.

The SpaceX mission will carry a batch of Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit. SpaceX’s Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services around the globe. 

The Falcon 9 first-stage booster will land on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean following the launch. 

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com
 