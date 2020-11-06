Expand / Collapse search

Kennedy Space Center offers free admission to veterans on Nov. 11

By Carmen Carroquino
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Kennedy Space Center is offering free admission to its Visitor Complex on Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, U.S. military members will receive complimentary admission, along with half-off admission for up to three guests.

The promotion applies to U.S. service members, meaning veterans, active duty, retired and reserve personnel.

Another deal Kennedy Space Center is offering this month is for Florida residents.

Residents can save more than $60 with the new Florida Four-Pack offer.

It's available through Nov. 22.

Four one-day admission tickets are $159, plus tax, for Florida residents.

For both promotions, you must have the appropriate ID.

To learn more, visit Kennedy Space Center's website.