Kamala Harris' communications director tests positive for COVID-19 after close contact with VP

article

The communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he attended a ceremony at the White House without a mask.

"Jamal Simmons, the Vice President’s Communications Director, tested positive for COVID-19 today," Harris' press secretary Kirsten Allen said in a statement . "Jamal was in close contact to the Vice President as defined by CDC guidance. Jamal is isolating and working from home."

"The Vice President will follow CDC guidance for those that have been in close contact with a positive individual and will continue to consult with her physician," the statement continued. "The Vice President plans to continue with her public schedule."



