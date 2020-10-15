K-9 tracks down man accused of stealing from Florida elementary school

A K-9 tracked down a man accused of stealing from an elementary school.

The Sanford Police Department said that Eric Teague broke into Goldsboro Elementary School, setting off the alarm.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

When officers arrived, they said that the suspect was taking laptops and drones from a classroom.

He is now reportedly charged with Grand Theft and Trespassing.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.