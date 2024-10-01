Florida seeks death penalty against woman accused in 'ambush' shooting of Lake County deputies

Florida prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against Julie Sulpizio, the woman accused of a religious-backed, doomsday-style "ambush" that allegedly led to the shooting death of a Lake County deputy, and the injuring of two others.

Prosecutors filed their decision with the Fifth Judicial Circuit of the State of Florida on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando.

In its filing, prosecutors said there are five aggravating factors that warrant the death penalty consideration:

Julie Sulpizio was allegedly convicted of a capital felony or a previous felony involving the use or threat of violence.

Julia Sulpizio knowingly created a great risk of death to many persons.

The capital felony was committed to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental function or the enforcement of laws.

The capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification.

The victim of the capital felony was a law enforcement officer engaged in the performance of his or her official duties.

Sulpizio was arrested and booked into jail on one count of premeditated murder in the death of Lake County Master Deputy Bradley Link, 28, and attempted murder in the shootings of Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell and Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano.

Deputy Link was killed in the attack. Deputy Sheriff Howell and Deputy First Class Gargano were wounded. Both have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

On Aug. 2, Lake County deputies responded to one of Sulpizio's neighbor's homes after Sulpizio was allegedly harassing and assaulting them. Sulpizio was eventually detained and taken to jail.

However, deputies were concerned about her husband and two adult children in her home. Master Deputy Link went inside the home to conduct a welfare check and was immediately shot, multiple times. The other deputies who followed him to assist were also met with gunfire and had to retreat, officials said.

A rescue team attempted to rescue Deputy Link, who was still inside the house, but were met with gunfire and shot.

Officials said Sulpizio's husband and two adult children were found dead inside the home from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Officials said stockpiles of guns, ammunition, ready-to-eat meals, and anti-government propaganda were also found inside the home.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update.