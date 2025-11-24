Judge allows Florida’s first bear hunt in a decade to proceed

The Brief A Tallahassee judge declined to block Florida’s upcoming black bear hunt despite an ongoing lawsuit. Conservation group Bear Warriors United argued the hunt lacks scientific justification, but wildlife officials said they have the authority to manage the population. The hunt, the state’s first in ten years, is scheduled for Dec. 6–28.



A judge on Tuesday refused to halt Florida’s upcoming black bear hunt, allowing the state’s first hunt in a decade to move forward despite an ongoing lawsuit.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved the hunt in August, prompting Bear Warriors United to sue.

During a virtual hearing, the conservation group argued the plan is not based on sound science, while state wildlife officials countered that they have the authority to manage the bear population.

Florida’s bear hunt drew more than 100,000 applications with only 172 permits available statewide. Applicants paid $5 to enter the lottery, which allows each winner to harvest one bear. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission scaled back the number of permits from 187, with 18 allotted for Central Florida.

Florida black bears have long been at the center of debate between wildlife managers and conservationists.

The last sanctioned bear hunt in 2015 drew widespread criticism and legal battles. Officials cite overpopulation and habitat conflicts, while opponents argue that vehicle collisions, deforestation and poaching already put the species under strain.

Questions persist about how effective the hunt will be in managing bear populations, and how the state will balance conservation needs with hunter demand.

The hunt is scheduled to take place Dec. 6–28.