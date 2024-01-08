'Not THAT Josh Allen': Man named Josh Allen arrested in Florida after DUI hit-and-run crash, deputies say

article

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a DUI hit-and-run in Lakeland on Sunday morning, deputies said.

Josh Allen – no, not that Josh Allen, deputies confirmed – was arrested and charged for DUI, hit-and-run and resisting arrest after the incident that unfolded just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"Not the Josh Allen who threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday," deputies wrote on Facebook. "It was 20-year-old Josh Allen who works as a security guard at a north Lakeland bar."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Imag Expand

Deputies responded to the area of Kathleen Road and Raulerson Road in Lakeland at around 3:21 a.m. after a traffic crash involving one vehicle was reported. That vehicle was a gray 2016 Kia sedan that was registered to Allen, deputies said.

When they arrived, Allen allegedly fled on foot.

"Allen could be heard walking through the swampy woods; due to Allen's size (he's about 6'7" and 370 pounds), he made a lot of noise as he was trying to get away," deputies said. "Plus, he was using his cell phone to navigate and attempting to phone a friend, and the deputies could see the light from the phone. Basically, deputies were able to track him rather easily."

Deputies located Allen as he was trying to hide – he was "almost completely submerged" in water with only his stomach and mouth visible. His eyes were dilated, bloodshot and watery, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, which added that his breath also smelled like an alcoholic beverage.

He was taken into custody and provided two breath samples, which yielded results of 0.128 and 0.127, deputies said. The legal limit is 0.08.