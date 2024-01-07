article

A 21-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly drunkenly hit two people on the sidewalk near a popular Florida monument early Sunday morning, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Shannon Olivia King was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI crash involving serious bodily injury and DUI crash involving property damage after the incident that unfolded around 2 a.m. near the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument in St. Augustine. Deputies said the crash happened at 11 South Castillo Drive.

Witnessed told deputies that King's car was speeding as it headed north on Avenida Menendez, striking two females on the pedestrian sidewalk, according to the St. Johns County Sheriffs Office. Her car allegedly continued to travel into a parking lot, where it hit a parking sign and pay-to-park kiosk before coming to a stop.

The two females hit by King's car are listed in critical condition at area hospitals, deputies said.

Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

King's passenger, Lamar Leon Johnson Jr., 22, was also arrested. He allegedly refused to obey commands and was "attempting to cause a disturbance with other citizens while first responders were treating the victims and managing the scene," the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said. He was charged with resisting officers without violence by St. Augustine police.

Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

King and Johnson have both been released from jail after posting $11,500 and $1,000 bond, respectively.