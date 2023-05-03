Jonas Brothers announce 3 Florida shows for their 'Five Albums. One Night.' concert tour

The Jonas Brothers announced Tuesday they're going on a massive concert tour and the news is burnin' up on social media.

Nick, Kevin, and Joe are set to perform at 35 shows across the U.S. for their Five Album. One Night. The Tour. starting this summer.

The tour will kick off in New York in August and will wrap up with three shows in Florida, including a performance in Orlando at the Amway Center on Friday, Oct. 13.

Fans can register as a Verified Fan on Ticketmaster now through May 6, at 11:59 p.m. ET to purchase presale tickets.

Full list of tour dates below:

Aug. 12 - Bronx, NY -

Aug. 13 - Bronx, NY

Aug. 15 - Boston, MA

Aug. 17 - Uncasville, CT -

Aug. 19 - Toronto, ON

Aug. 22 - Indianapolis, IN

Aug. 24 - Detroit, MI

Aug. 25 - Chicago, IL

Aug. 27- St. Louis, MO

Aug. 30 - Arlington - TX

Sept. 1- Saint Paul, MN

Sept. 3 - Austin, TX

Sept. 6 - Phoenix, AZ

Sept. 8 - Las Vegas, NV

Sept. 9 - Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 11- Sacramento, CA

Sept. 14 - Denver, CO

Sept. 16 - Omaha, NE

Sept. 18 - Cleveland, OH

Sept. 21 - Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 22 - Baltimore, MD

Sept. 23 - Washington, DC

Sept. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA

Sept. 26 - Lexington, KY

Sept. 28 - Raleigh, NC

Sept. 30 - Charlotte, NC

Oct. 1 - Atlanta, GA

Oct. 3 - Tulsa, OK

Oct. 5 - San Antonio, TX

Oct. 7 - Houston, TX

Oct. 9 - Nashville, TN

Oct. 10 - Columbia, SC

Oct. 12 - Tampa, FL

Oct. 13 - Orlando, FL

Oct. 14 - Miami, FL

The three bothers from New Jersey are set to release their sixth album, called "THE ALBUM" on May 12.