Jonas Brothers add 2nd Orlando show as part of 'Living The Dream' tour after high demand

The Jonas Brothers have added a second Orlando show to their "Living The Dream" tour. The additional show date comes after high demand from the first show being sold out. The Jones Brothers will perform on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 at the Kia Center in Downtown Orlando.



After an incredibly high demand, the Jonas Brothers have added a second Orlando show to their "Living The Dream" tour.

Here's everything we know about the tour, the Florida shows and how you can get your tickets.

2nd Orlando show announced

What we know:

Due to incredible fan demand, the Jonas Brothers have announced a second Orlando show on their blockbuster "JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour." The new show date announcement comes after the Oct. 26 show sold out.

The tour is a celebration of the brothers' 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world. Each night will take fans on a full, career-spanning journey — with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas, including, Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo work and DNCE — all leading up to an unforgettable headlining performance from the Jonas Brothers.

The newly added date is Monday, Oct. 27 at the Kia Center, which is located at 400 W. Church St. in Downtown Orlando.

The Jonas Brothers will be joined on stage by The All-American Rejects, known for their hits including "Gives You Hell," "Move Along" and "Dirty Little Secret."

What they're saying:

"Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made and the ones we’ll create together," The Jonas Brothers said in a press release. "We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas perform onstage during the Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown tour kick off at Met Life Stadium on August 10, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Expand

How to secure tickets to the show

What you can do:

Tickets for the new Oct. 27 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 5.

The artist pre-sale will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Additional pre-sales include Kia Center, Live Nation and Ticketmaster, and they run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Those who wish to purchase tickets can do so here.

Full list of Florida tour dates

Local perspective:

The Jonas Brothers have a few other shows in the Sunshine State in addition to their two Orlando dates. Here's a look at their Florida lineup:

Wednesday, Oct. 22, at Amalie Arena in Tampa

Friday, Oct. 24, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise

Sunday, Oct. 26, at Kia Center in Orlando

Monday, Oct. 27, at Kia Center in Orlando

Who are The Jonas Brothers?

The backstory:

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop rock band that formed in 2005. The band includes three brothers: Kevin Jonas, 37; Joe Jonas, 35; and Nick Jonas, 32. The brothers were raised in New Jersey.

They wrote their first record, which made its release on Disney-owned record label Hollywood Records, in 2005 before then gaining popularity from their appearances on Disney Channel. The brothers starred in the 2008 Disney Channel original movie "Camp Rock," as well as its 2010 sequel, "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam." They also had their own Disney Channel series called "Jonas," which was rebranded as "Jonas L.A." for its second season.

In total, The Jonas Brothers have released six albums: "It's About Time" (2006), "Jonas Brothers" (2007), "A Little Bit Longer" (2008), "Lines, Vines and Trying Times" (2009), "Happiness Begins" (2019) and "The Album" (2023).