Jonas Brothers announce 3 Florida shows as part of new 'Living The Dream' tour

In celebration of their 20-year career, The Jonas Brothers have announced a new tour with three shows planned across Florida — including one right here in Orlando.

Tickets for the 43-date "JONAS20: Living The Dream" tour go on sale later this week.

Here's everything you need to know about the tour and how to secure your tickets.

What is the ‘JONAS20: Living The Dream’ tour?

What we know:

The Jonas Brothers revealed details for their new "JONAS20: Living The Dream" tour at the JonasCon on Sunday, March 23, at the American Dream mall. The celebration of all things Jonas included live performances, Jonas-themed activities, food and photo booths.

The tour is a celebration of the brothers' 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world. Each night will take fans on a full, career-spanning journey — with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas, including, Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo work and DNCE — all leading up to an unforgettable headlining performance from the Jonas Brothers.

The tour will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 10, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to elevate their concert experience. Packages vary and include premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge and a specially-designed 20-year anniversary Jonas Brothers VIP gift item. For more information, click here.

What they're saying:

"We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music," said The Jonas Brothers in a press release."Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

Who will join The Jonas Brothers on the tour?

Dig deeper:

According to a press release, The Jonas Brothers will be joined on the tour in select cities by rock band The All-American Rejects, known for their hits including "Gives You Hell," "Move Along" and "Dirty Little Secret."

Boys Like Girls are also supposed to make special appearances. The rock band is known for singles including "The Great Escape," "Hero/Heroine" and "Love Drunk."

When will the tour come to Florida?

Local perspective:

There are three Florida dates included in the new tour.

Wednesday, Oct. 22, at Amalie Arena in Tampa

Friday, Oct. 24, at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise

Sunday, Oct. 26, at Kia Center in Orlando

How to secure tickets

What you can do:

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, March 28. Ticket prices start at about $49.95.

Fans can also register for the artist pre-sale now through 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 26. The artist pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, March 27.

Additional pre-sales include Kia Center, Live Nation and radio pre-sales, which run from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday, March 27.

Those who wish to register for the pre-sale can do so here.

Who are The Jonas Brothers?

The backstory:

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop rock band that formed in 2005. The band includes three brothers: Kevin Jonas, 37; Joe Jonas, 35; and Nick Jonas, 32. The brothers were raised in New Jersey.

They wrote their first record, which made its release on Disney-owned record label Hollywood Records, in 2005 before then gaining popularity from their appearances on Disney Channel. The brothers starred in the 2008 Disney Channel original movie "Camp Rock," as well as its 2010 sequel, "Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam." They also had their own Disney Channel series called "Jonas," which was rebranded as "Jonas L.A." for its second season.

In total, The Jonas Brothers have released six albums: "It's About Time" (2006), "Jonas Brothers" (2007), "A Little Bit Longer" (2008), "Lines, Vines and Trying Times" (2009), "Happiness Begins" (2019) and "The Album" (2023).

