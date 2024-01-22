'America's Most Wanted' host John Walsh says FBI wanted show to return amid 'lawless society,' TMZ reports

The iconic true-crime show "America's Most Wanted" is returning to FOX 11.

John Walsh and his son Callahan Walsh are co-hosting the reboot and the duo spoke with TMZ ahead of their return to TV. The former revealed in the TMZ interview that the FBI reached out to him hoping he'd come out of retirement.

"The criminals have gotten smarter and the level of crime has gotten worse," Walsh said in the TMZ interview.

John Walsh added the FBI told him we've become "a lawless society."

John Walsh at the 2023 FOX Winter Junket held at FOX Studios on December 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The dad-and-son duo said in the TMZ interview that they will take a look at some of the cold cases in addition to addressing the nation's crime concerns. John Walsh's son Adam was abducted and murdered in the early 1980s, and the cold case took nearly 30 years to crack.

The reboot premieres Monday, January 22 at 8 p.m. PT.