Jimmy Buffett postpones Orlando concert until 2020 due to shoulder surgery

Fans hoping to see Jimmy Buffett perform live at Orlando's Amway Center next month will have to wait another year.

Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band postponed their performance until next year because he needs to have shoulder surgery. The Margaritaville singer made the announcement on Tuesday.

The concert was originally scheduled for December 7, 2019. The new date is December 5, 2020.

Tickets for the original show will be honored for the new date. Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled show may receive refunds at point of purchase.