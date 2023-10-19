JetBlue flight out of Orlando diverted to Jacksonville after man reportedly 'disturbed' flight attendant

A flight from Orlando to New York was diverted to Jacksonville on Wednesday due to an unruly passenger, officials confirmed to FOX 35 News.

The JetBlue flight left Orlando International Airport just after noon on its way to New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Flight 784 was diverted to Jacksonville International Airport around 1:15 p.m. due to an "unruly passenger disturbance," officials said.

A spokesperson for JetBlue told FOX 35 News that the passenger "began acting erratically shortly after take-off."

While the pilot nor flight attendants explained what happened at the time of the incident, Ethan Marc, a passenger on board the flight, said a man reportedly "disturbed" some of the crew and passengers throughout the flight. Marc also shared a video of four police officers coming onto the plane and escorting the man off in handcuffs.

Photo: Ethan Marc

He added that a police K-9 helped clear the plane before it took off again.

The plane is scheduled to land in New York shortly before 5 p.m.

A spokesperson from the FBI's Jacksonville Office confirmed that one person was removed from the plane. No charges have been filed.

"Safety is JetBlue’s first priority," JetBlue said in a statement.

No other details have been released at this time.