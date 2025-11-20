Jeff Goldblum wax figure coming to Madame Tussauds Orlando

The Brief Madame Tussauds has created a wax figure of actor Jeff Goldblum. The figure, which was recently unveiled in New York, will be put on display at its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Orlando next month. Goldblum, who's known for his roles in "Jurassic Park" and "The Fly" will next appear in "Wicked: For Good."



Jeff Goldblum is headed to Orlando—sort of. A wax version of the actor will be added to Madame Tussauds Orlando next month.

The look-alike figure was recently unveiled alongside the actor during a special event at Madame Tussauds New York before it moves to its permanent home in Orlando.

"It’s surreal, and wondrous, and wonderful," Goldblum said. "It looks like me, doesn’t it? It looks exactly like me."

Actor Jeff Goldblum poses with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds. (Courtesy: Madame Tussauds)

Photos show the figure styled in a black leather jacket, dark jeans and Chelsea boots. The figure, which is posed mid-conversation, also has Goldblum’s signature tinted glasses, which were donated by the actor.

Each Madame Tussauds wax figure takes several months to create. Goldblum's figure was a yearlong process. The actor worked closely with the team of artists so they could capture his likeness and personality.

Last year, Madame Tussauds announced the 73-year-old actor ("Jurassic Park," "The Fly") would be getting his own wax figure. The company even shared a behind-the-scenes video of Goldblum getting scanned so artists would have precise measurements to create the figure.

"Jeff Goldblum perfectly balances wit, sophistication, and charisma," Madame Tussauds Orlando general manager Paul Gould said in a statement. "This figure lets guests get up close and personal with an icon, offering a one-of-a-kind moment that’s as fun and unforgettable as Jeff himself."

When will the Jeff Goldblum wax figure arrive in Orlando?

Goldblum’s wax figure will be on display at Madame Tussauds Orlando at ICON Park in December. The figure will be installed in a "green room"-inspired setting, according to the company.

It will join other celebrity wax figures already at the attraction, including Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Harry Styles, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Angelina Jolie.

In the meantime, fans can catch Goldblum on the big screen. The actor stars as the Wizard of Oz in "Wicked: For Good," which arrives in theaters on Friday.