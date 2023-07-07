Sink your teeth into 'Jaws'-inspired restaurant surfacing soon in Ocala

Get ready to sink your teeth into a Jaws-inspired restaurant that's ready to call Central Florida home after 46 years of business.

Jaws Jumbo Burgers, a tribute restaurant to the 1975 cult classic, is set to open its doors in Ocala this month, according to a press release. The themed restaurant first opened in Michigan, where it served burgers and old-fashioned milkshakes for 40 years before making the move to Tennessee for another six.

The grand opening is set for July 10 at 3131 SW College Road, Suite 303 – right next to the Subway.

Originally the restaurant was supposed to be located in Orlando, close to Universal Studios, but they had some complications when trying to find a space, according to a news release.

"One issue was that the cost to rent space in Orlando was outrageous. Another issue was that we needed a space big enough to install our 6 ft x 12 ft Digital Shark Aquarium and our 10-foot Great White Shark attraction," said Vice President Paul Porter. "We also needed the restaurant to have a good street view and that was also a problem with some of the rental spaces in Orlando."

In addition to good eats, the restaurant is also home to a Jaws museum and a digital shark aquarium.

From fresh, old-fashioned burgers to your choice of ice cream milkshake, there is something on the menu for everyone. They also offer discounts for veterans, military, police officers, EMS, firefighters and seniors over 65.

And if you love free food, you can redeem a free combo meal on discount Mondays after visiting 10 times.

Keep in mind that Jaws Jumbo Burgers is a cash-only restaurant and they're closed on Sundays.