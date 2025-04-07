Giraffe calf makes debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, highlighting conservation efforts

article

The Brief A baby Masai giraffe named Tucker made his onstage debut today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, just in time for Earth Month. His birth is the first giraffe calf born at Walt Disney World since 2021 and highlights Disney’s ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation. As an endangered species, Tucker’s arrival supports global efforts to protect giraffes through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.



A newborn Masai giraffe calf made his big debut this morning at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, stepping into the Harambe Wildlife Reserve for the first time.

Welcome, Tucker!

What they're saying:

Tucker, born to mom Mara, is the first giraffe calf born at Walt Disney World Resort since 2021. His arrival kicks off Earth Month and comes as the Disney Conservation Fund celebrates 30 years of supporting wildlife protection around the world.

"Tucker's birth is really important for us. It is a testament to Disney's leadership in animal care and conservation and our incredible partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the species survival plan," said Dr. Mark Penning, vice president of Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment. "This plan focuses on maintaining the genetic diversity of the giraffe conservation and helping to prevent giraffes from going extinct."

CREDIT: Disney’s Animal Kingdom

For the past few weeks, Disney’s animal care team has been watching over Tucker behind the scenes, making sure he’s bonding well with his mom and hitting all the right milestones. Now, guests riding Kilimanjaro Safaris can catch a glimpse of the young calf as he explores his new home.

Masai giraffes are classified as endangered, with only around 30,000 left in the wild. Tucker’s birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which helps protect and grow endangered species through responsible breeding programs.

Since 1995, the Disney Conservation Fund has donated more than $132 million to support wildlife and environmental efforts across the globe.

Guests visiting the park this month will get the chance to see Tucker up close and learn more about how Disney is helping animals like him thrive for generations to come.

