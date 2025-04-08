Fishermen, rescuers race to save dolphin trapped in fishing line spotted in Indian River Lagoon

The Brief A dolphin tangled in fishing line is struggling in the Indian River Lagoon, prompting concern from locals and wildlife officials. Rescuers from the Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute are monitoring the dolphin but have been delayed by weather. The dolphin is one of several entangled in the area, highlighting ongoing threats to marine life from fishing gear.



Efforts are ramping up to save a dolphin in distress swimming in the Indian River Lagoon. Its tail is wrapped up in fishing line, and people are worried time is running out to save the animal.

Here’s the story broken down into key subsections to help clarify the broader situation and unanswered questions:

What we know:

A dolphin has been spotted in distress in the Indian River Lagoon, its tail tangled in fishing line, with a hook and lure trailing behind. Local fisherman Sean Beard first noticed the injured dolphin two weeks ago while near a seawall between Sykes Creek Parkway and State Road 520 in Merritt Island. Since then, he has documented the dolphin’s condition and alerted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

FWC confirmed the case and said that the Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute is now leading rescue efforts. However, challenging weather conditions have delayed their ability to intervene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly when or if rescuers will be able to reach the dolphin. The extent of the internal injuries caused by the fishing line is also unknown, as is whether the dolphin will be able to survive long enough for a rescue attempt. Additionally, it's uncertain how many other dolphins in the lagoon are currently entangled, although officials acknowledge there are multiple cases being monitored.

The backstory:

Entanglement in fishing gear is a recurring issue for marine wildlife in Florida’s waterways. The Indian River Lagoon, a biodiverse estuary, has seen multiple reports of dolphins in distress due to human debris. This particular case drew attention after Sean Beard captured video showing skin tissue peeling from the dolphin’s tail—potentially signaling a worsening condition that could lead to tail loss or death.

Big picture view:

This incident highlights ongoing environmental concerns in Florida’s waterways, where marine animals are increasingly vulnerable to hazards from recreational fishing and boating activity. Rescue teams are often hampered by weather or lack of real-time sightings, slowing response time. The story also underscores the critical need for public awareness and preventative measures, such as proper disposal of fishing lines and gear.

What they're saying:



Sean Beard ran along a sea wall two weeks ago grabbing some videos when he first saw a struggling dolphin swimming below the wall.

"I don’t like to see no animal suffer like that," said Sean Beard who’s a local fishermen and captured video of the dolphin.

In videos he shared with FOX 35, the animal is still swimming, but if you look closely you can see its tail is wrapped in fishing line and a hook and lure are also trailing behind.

"He had skin tissue that was peeling back," said Beard. "The braid would eventually start chewing through all its skin, go to his bone and he’ll probably end up losing his tail."

Sean doesn’t want that to happen, He documented the dolphin as much he could and immediately called FWC.

"It could end up bad. I hope they’re going to get out there and try to help this dolphin," said the concerned citizen.

He’s asking everyone to keep their eyes out for the dolphin in distress before it’s too late.

"We need to try to take care of it as best we can," he concluded.

FOX 35 reached out to FWC for an update on the rescue since the first report. FWC told FOX 35, the Hubbs Sea World Research Institute is taking the lead on this. A spokesperson for Hubbs says the wind's making it hard to rescue the dolphin.

What's next:

A spokesperson from the Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute added that wind has been a major factor in delaying the rescue. They're monitoring weather conditions closely and hope for an opportunity to act by the end of the week.

