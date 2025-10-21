Jacoby Tillman update: Judge revokes bond; 'I didn't do it,' suspect says

The Brief A Florida judge revoked Jacoby Tillman's bond on Tuesday morning. The judge said Tillman violated his release conditions by posting on social media and seemingly addressing the victim in his case. Tillman talked to the judge after the hearing: "I didn't do that."



A Florida judge has revoked the bond of Jacoby Tillman, the man accused of attempting to rape and murder a woman who was jogging on the Little Econ Train in Orange County. The judge found cause that Tillman violated the conditions of his release by posting a video on social media, where he called the victim a liar.

Tillman was handcuffed and remanded into custody at a bond hearing on Tuesday morning.

"Hey judge, I wasn't going to say anything, I didn't do that." — Jacoby Tillman to judge

As Tillman was being placed in handcuffs, he appeared to address the judge directly.

"Hey judge. I wasn't going to say anything. I didn't do that," he said, before he was quieted by his defense attorneys. Tillman was then escorted out of the courtroom.

After being on the run for more than two months, Tillman was arrested on Oct. 10 — but released just two days later on a $9,500 bond, set by Judge Elaine Barbour.

He has a prior criminal history, including a 2022 battery conviction and a state prison sentence, completed in November 2025.

His release sparked frustration and outrage.

Woman attacked on Little Econ Trail

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was attacked on the Little Econ Greenway Trail near Yates Road shortly before 9 a.m. on July 25.

Investigators allege that the woman was running when Tillman grabbed her from behind, choked her until she lost consciousness, and left her partially undressed.

Bystanders helped the woman and called 911. She was hospitalized with injuries to her eyes, neck, and nose.

Witnesses described the suspect as a slender Black man wearing a white shirt, black shorts, and medium-length dreadlocks. Detectives later located the victim’s clothing nearby and obtained surveillance footage of a man matching that description throwing the items over a fence before entering a nearby home.

Documents show a tipster contacted detectives after recognizing him in surveillance video shared publicly by the sheriff’s office. The tipster told investigators that Tillman admitted to attacking the woman, saying he "wanted to know what it was like to choke someone out."

The affidavit also states that Tillman’s mother allegedly tried to help him flee the state by arranging a Delta Air Lines flight after the video aired on local news.

Tillman's criminal history

Tillman has a documented criminal history, including prior convictions in Orange and Volusia counties, and served one year in prison before being released in late 2024.

The 2022 case involved a woman who reported being groped by Tillman while jogging — similar to the nature of the July incident. This pattern of behavior and escalation in alleged violence has contributed to public and official concern.