Jacksonville police officer critically hurt in shooting

A police officer is seriously hurt after being shot during an incident off Morse Avenue in Jacksonville Sunday morning, authorities said.

In a tweet, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the officer was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and the officer's immediate family has been notified.

No other details were immediately released.

Morse Avenue is currently closed between Firestone Road and Skylar Jean Drive. Police are asking for residents to avoid the area and shelter in place as officers work to arrest the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.