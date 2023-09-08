'It's real bad': Neighbors worry about high speed drivers in Cocoa neighborhood

Neighbors are worried high speeds could have catastrophic consequences in a Cocoa community.

Some homeowners say, more safety measures are needed in Space Coast Gardens to slow people down because speeding has been an issue for years. Just this week, one homeowner’s mailbox was hit by a car and people in the area are worried it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

"How devastated would it be if our community was attending a funeral for a kid? I mean that would be heartbreaking," said Vashti Verschoor who says she often watches drivers running stop signs and zooming by from her porch.

She isn’t alone.

"I really don’t want to see anybody’s kid get hit," said Dan Wernke who also sees similar issues.

Several families live on Lunar Lake Circle, and these residents say, high-speed drivers are everywhere.

"It’s real bad around there. They hit animals," Wernke added. "They almost hit me checking my mailbox a couple months ago. I had to jump back out of the road."

Some think speed bumps could help. Drivers are supposed to drive 20 miles per hour, but they claim drivers hit much higher speeds.

"35, 45 maybe even higher than that. I mean they’re going pretty fast," Verschoor said.

Florida teen who stabbed, killed uncle said he learned technique from video games, police say

FOX 35 took these concerns to the county which says it’s a complex issue that takes planning from the community and local government.

"There are several requirements that we have," said Don Walker who’s the communications director for Brevard County government.

The county lists regulations and requirements for speed bump installation on this website.

Walker says the first step is to call law enforcement. Deputies can start traffic enforcement in the area. Neighbors should also start a petition to see if others support speed bumps. If the area meets pre-established requirements, county traffic engineers will study the area and see if speed bumps are the best solution.

"On Range Road, I think a few speed bumps because it’s a straight drag right there," Verschoor added who is worried her kids are missing out because of the dangerous driving conditions. "I have a 10-year-old who doesn’t know how to ride his bike because I won’t let him out on the corner."

Until something changes, people are asking each other to slow down because lives are at risk.

"It’s almost like people try to see how fast they can get through there like it’s a game or something," Wernke concluded.

If you’re dealing with a similar issue, it’s important to start documenting important details like what times of day are the worst and which areas are the most concerning. Having the most information will help the county and law enforcement find the best solution.