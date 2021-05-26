'It's official': Aramis Ayala announces run for Val Demings congressional seat

article

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala made it official on Wednesday morning: she's running for Congress.

Ayala made the announcement on Twitter.

"It’s official! I’m running to represent #FL10 in Congress! When life gives you a second chance, every day is an opportunity to serve people and fight for justice. Let’s do this!"

Along with the announcement, she posted a video explaining her decision.

"Because the fight for justice, for all of us, continues," she says. "If we go big, we can and we will build a government that works for us all."

Ayala is looking to represent Florida's 10th Congressional District, currently run by Rep. Val Demings. Demings recently hinted that she could run for U.S. Senate against Marco Rubio.

Ayala served one term as the Orange/Osceola state attorney before choosing not to run for reelection. She became the first Black woman to become State Attorney in Florida.

Current state Sen. Randolph Bracy and Civil Rights Attorney Natalie Jackson also have said they are throwing their hat in the ring for Demings seat.