State Sen. Randolph Bracy announces run for Congress in bid for seat held by Val Demings

article

State Sen. Randolph Bracy has announced his candidacy for Florida's 10th congressional district, currently held by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando.

Bracy, 44, is currently the District 11 state senator representing a portion of Orange County that includes Apopka, Pine Hills, Ocoee, and Winter Garden. A Democrat, he was first elected to the Florida Senate in 2016 and reelected in 2020. Prior to that, he served two terms in the Florida House.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bracy said, "The real fight for justice and equity is in Washington, D.C. where historic, consequential debates are happening right now."

He continued, "Our country needs urgent action on real police reform, on voting rights, on equity funding for jobs, healthcare, education and housing for long-neglected communities. That is the fight I took to Tallahassee ad I'm ready to lead on these issues right now in Congress."

RELATED: Rep. Stephanie Murphy announces she will not run for Marco Rubio's Senate seat

Bracy's announcement comes after Demings said that she is exploring a run for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Marco Rubio.

"I salute the incredible work of Congresswoman Demings," said Bracy. "I am the most experienced, prepared candidate to continue the work she's done in Congress."

Advertisement

Former state attorney Aramis Ayala has also signaled an interest in pursuing a congressional run.