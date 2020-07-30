'It's not worth it': Teen contemplating suicide saved after pinky promise with Orange County deputy

A pinky promise from a deputy saved a teenager's life on Tuesday in Orange County.

The situation unfolded on Tuesday afternoon at the 408 Overpass on North Alafaya Trail. Deputies were called out because of a suicidal man.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that an 18-year-old man was sitting on the ledge of the overpass with one leg over the wall. He was crying and said that he wanted to jump because he was tired of life.

Deputy Williams approached him, telling the teen "Can you come over here and talk to me? Look man, it’s not worth it.”

Another deputy started to approach as well and asked the young man if she could sit and talk to him. They together, talking for 24 minutes and pinky-promising that he would not be arrested if he stepped off the ledge.

So, he agreed, stepped away, and deputies have since gotten him the help that he needs.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

