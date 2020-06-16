'It’s not right': Parents frustrated over Volusia County's graduation plans

Parents are once again putting pressure on the Volusia County School District to change graduation plans as word of a two-guest limit surfaces.

Parent Sarah BJorge tells FOX 35 that she received an email from her son’s school Sunday letting her know only three people would be allowed to attend his special day.

“Then we got a follow-up message this morning stating that we were gonna have two tickets per graduating senior which was an added blow,” she said.

She’s heartbroken her son’s siblings and grandma would not be able to attend.

“At this point, it’s just gonna be me and my husband, unfortunately. We’re hoping that Volusia County, as a whole, comes together and makes the right decision here,” BJorge said.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, members discussed possible changes.

Board member Ruben Colon spoke to FOX 35 before the meeting via Zoom.

“We’ll be advising the superintendent today on how we feel and regrouping our thoughts on how to best accomplish allowing families to be there for their graduates,” he said.

Colon said the district had hoped the Ocean Center, where the graduation is scheduled to be held, would increase its capacity from 25 to 50 percent.

“We have since, as of yesterday, verified with the Ocean Center and they are not relaxing the rule of the 1,200,” he said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, board members asked superintendent Dr. Fritz to effort more guests.

In the meantime, an online petition to have the graduation moved outside has more than 1,600 signatures.

“This goes just beyond our family. It’s just a very, very difficult, very sad situation for all of the seniors in Volusia County,” BJorge said.