'It’s a terrible thing': Gas prices 55% higher than 2021 over Memorial Day weekend | AAA

More than 2.1 million people in Florida are expected to travel over the Memorial Day weekend – 90% by car, 8% by air – despite gas prices continuing to rise.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Florida is $4.58 a gallon, which is close to the national average of $4.59 a gallon, and significantly more than what it was last year, $2.87 a gallon.

"For everybody, it's a terrible thing," said Frank Purcell.

"Expensive," said Rubin Rodrigue. "

We're all feeling the pain at the pump. Even Bvahesh Patel, who owns the Citco gas station on Curry Ford Road, is feeling the pain – in terms of complaints – even though his gas is cheaper than the national average – $4.49.

"Lot of complaints. One in every five customers complain about the price," he said.

"As a store owner, I’m trying to compete with others, trying to offer the best and one of the cheapest price in the area," he said.

At $4.58, that would cost about $69 to fill an average-sized 15-gallon gas tank.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said gas prices are 55% higher than last year and that going into a holiday weekend, there is "a lot of unpredictability at the pump."

His best advice: fill up at your leisure.

Other road-trip tips from AAA: leave early to avoid traffic, pack food, drinks, and snacks to avoid extra trips, and join fuel rewards programs.

Advertisement

"You might be able to bundle these cash savings options. If your credit card has a cashback opportunity, and then you’re participating in a fuel reward program, that could actually lead to some pretty decent savings," he said.