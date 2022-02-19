'It’s a bucket list': Fans gearing up for Great American Race

Tickets to the Great American Race are sold out and fans at Daytona International Speedway are excited as the countdown begins.

The Daytona 500 is less than 24 hours away and fans at the Daytona International Speedway are excited.

"It’s a bucket list for everyone," said one fan. "So checking off another bucket list will be so cool tomorrow."

There will be a sold-out crowd at the Daytona International Speedway for the first time in two years, as there will no longer be a limited capacity requirement.

The energetic NASCAR fans are second to none. Many people in their RVs have been hanging out in the infield all week long.

"It’s the entire package," said another fan. "It’s hearing the engines, it’s meeting the people, it’s hanging out, a lot of people love kicking back and this gives you 10 days to do it."

Many fans told FOX 35 Orlando they believe Kyle Larson will be celebrating in Victory Lane Sunday, but no matter who wins the Daytona 500 this year all the drivers are inspiring the next generation.

"I’m excited because I get to see my favorite drivers," said a young fan. "I have a passion for it."