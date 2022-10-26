Burglars break into Florida jewelry store vault after scaling building: 'It was like Oceans 13'

A jewelry store in Longwood is out nearly half a million dollars after some burglars pulled off a heist that reminded the store owner of "Oceans 11."

Despite the comparisons to a Hollywood movie, however, Albert Pagán says this break-in was very real.

"When you think about how many years it took you and how much is taken and when you’re a small brick and mortar business. Gosh, you know, it’s crushing. It’s decades of hard work," said Pagán.

Pagán owns Certified Jewelry Designs. He sells jewelry, but also repairs and manufactures it. A lot of what the burglars took were pieces he’d made himself.

"It hurts us because we worked so hard for so many years," the store owner said. "They literally scaled this tall building and got through and entered and removed everything in less than four hours. It is just unbelievable."

The thieves cut holes in the upper part of the wall. Pagán says they put cameras through there to check out the security system.

Then, they got through the walls and into the vault.

"You sleep good at night knowing you have the type of vault in your business, thinking that no one is going to do this," said Pagán. "You see how thick this metal is, plus multiple plates, plus all of the rebar."

The thieves cut holes in the bathroom too – maybe checking to see if there was anything of value in the neighboring room.

Surveillance video shows the burglars walking around outside. One clip caught two of them with bags. In another, one of the thieves, who’d already left, returns just to touch a doorknob and glance at the surveillance camera, then leaves again.

"It’s just shocking, said Pagán. "You think about it and you just want to break down, but I’m not going to do that. I just want to move forward."

Pagan says in total, the burglars took about $400,000 worth of jewelry – an adjuster hasn’t come out yet, so he doesn’t know the exact total. He does have insurance on the building that should cover all the damage, but he isn’t sure how much insurance will help with the losses.

It’ll take a while before his store is back up and running like normal again.

"From here on out, we’re just going to continue, hopefully restock our jewelry. Fortunately, none of our customers’ merchandise or repairs were taken."